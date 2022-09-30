Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola explains his party switch: "Democrats want to solve problems"

A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November.

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Kevin Priola. CBS



A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets."

For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him.

When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as reasons.

"Jan. 6 happened two years ago. So why switch now?" Boyd asked him as he was out knocking on doors.

"What I wanted to do is give ... the party time to correct and kind of show the former president the door and move on. But the opposite happened," he said.

Boyd pointed out to Priola that "all the election deniers on the ballot in Colorado lost" in the primary earlier this year.

"So how do you associate the Republican party here with that?"

"Unfortunately all Republicans are stained by the actions of one man," he said.

Priola deviates from most of his fellow Democrats on some big issues, including guns, charter schools and abortion. He's pro-life.

"Why not become unaffiliated?" Boyd asked him.

"You still have to caucus with the party and I firmly believe that the Democrat party is a big tent that wants to solve problems and fix things for the people of Colorado. And the Republican party is about conspiracies and election lies and getting people to doubt our democratic institutions. And I can't be a part of that."

When Boyd asked Priola if the Democratic leadership at the Colorado State Capitol had offered him anything in exchange for making his switch, he replied that they hadn't.

But he offers them something big: a better chance at keeping control of the Colorado State Senate. That is unless he is recalled.

Because of redistricting, Priola will represent a district that's more Republican in January.

"Shouldn't the new district be able to vote on whether want a Democrat or a Republican to represent them?" Boyd asked.

"Well, you know, I campaigned in 2020 and knocked on doors under the assumption that I was going to represent those people," Priola said, referring to "those people" as the ones in his current district where he argues the recall should happen.

Democrats are fighting the Priola recall effort in court. At issue is where the recall should take place after districts were redrawn last year. They say any recall should happen in Priola's current district, which leans Democrat. Republicans say it should happen in his new district, which leans Republican. A judge will decide.