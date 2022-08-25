State Sen. Kevin Priola faces recall petition after switching parties from Republican to Democrat

After State Sen. Kevin Priola announced earlier this week that he was switching parties to become a Democrat, he now faces a possible recall from angry Republicans who want him out.

In announcing the change, Priola cited lies told by Republican colleagues surrounding the 2020 election. Numerous assertions that the presidential election was stolen, including statements by former President Donald Trump, have been proven false. Now a petition to recall Priola has been circulating with over 18,000 signatures that would eventually need to be submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

"I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continues to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen," Priola wrote, in part, in an Aug. 22 statement. "Even if there will continue to be issues that I disagree with the Democratic party on, there is too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge. Coloradans cannot afford for their leaders to give credence to election conspiracies and climate denialism."

Priola represents Senate District 25 but in January, he'll represent District 13 because of redistricting, so the details of how the recall would play out are yet to be seen.

Advance Colorado Action, a conservative nonprofit, said it's supporting the recall.

"Recalling Kevin Priola would be good for [Senate District] 13 and good for the State of Colorado," said Michael Fields, a senior advisor with Advance Colorado Action.

"Voters in Senate District 13 deserve to decide who they want to represent them," he continued. "My guess is they'll pick someone they can actually trust and who more closely reflects their views."

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke about the recall effort with political analysts Mike Dino and Dick Wadhams.

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, center, talks Colorado politics with political analysts Mike Dino, left, and Dick Wadhams, right. CBS

Dino said he was surprised Priola switched parties, saying it may have made more sense for him to become unaffiliated.

"But nonetheless, I think it's a big plus for Democrats," he said. "And I think it really kind of puts the stake in the Republicans' chance to get the State Senate."

Even more surprising, Dino said, was Priola's early endorsement of Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

"To come out and not only switch parties, then to do that quickly," he said. "So it's it's been a big week. The bottom line is it's good for Democrats."

Wadhams thinks Priola will likely be ousted.

"I think a strong candidate will be found to run in the recall. There will be plenty of money and I think [Priola's] days in the State Senate are numbered now," he said.

"I'm not sure if Kevin must have taken a long vacation on some exotic island during the primary election because he cites how the Colorado Republican Party is dominated by a bunch of election conspiracists. Note to Kevin; that didn't happen in our primary. We nominated mainstream conservative candidates and I'm not sure what he's talking about. Kevin, he really has gone left. I think he belongs in the Democratic Party and that's fine. But his days are numbered. He's not going to be there much longer."