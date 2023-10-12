Broncos superfan Kerry Green, one of the "Monster Guys" at Mile High, dies

One of the Broncos superfans who came to be known as the "Monster Guys" has died. For almost two decades Kerry Green has been at Denver home games wearing orange pom poms all over his body. He died on Sunday.

Broncos fan Kerry Green, dressed as the Mile High Monster, on Jan. 13, 2012, during a fan rally in Denver. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Green started going to Broncos games with his mom in the 1960s. Then in the early 2000s he started the tradition of attaching hundreds and hundreds of pom poms to his body with his son Wesley. In recent years his grandchildren Conor and Gavin also got involved in the fun. Green has always been "Monster 1."

Over the years at home games, the group has spent most of their time at Empower Field at Mile High walking around the stadium and taking photos with fans.

"It was very overwhelming the first time we wore them and went to the stadium," Green said last year of the attention he and Wesley received.

Green said his passion for the home team started with his mother, and now he's passed that passion on to the future generations.

"We have so much fun," he said in an interview last fall.

Green's family and friends are planning to honor him at an upcoming tailgate party.