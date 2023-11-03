Keanna Rosenburgh charged as adult in shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver

Keanna Rosenburgh charged as adult in shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

A 17-year-old who Denver authorities say is the person responsible for shooting and injuring several people outside a LoDo bar is now being charged as an adult in the case. Keanna Rosenburgh is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court on Monday on charges that include attempted murder and assault.

The shooting happened on Sept. 16 outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located in Lower Downtown Denver on the 1900 block of Market Street.

Rosenburgh is suspected of firing a gun into a crowd outside the bar after she was denied entry and then leaving the area. Five people were hurt. Police released surveillance video of the shooting during their lengthy search for the suspect.

Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California, a month later.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a prepared statement that the case illustrates "the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms."