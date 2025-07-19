Kayem Foods recalls over 24,000 pounds of chicken sausage products

Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling over 24,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

The company reported to FSIS that it had received three consumer complaints reporting white plastic pieces in the food products. There have been no reports of injuries linked to the plastic pieces, according to FSIS' announcement. Anyone with concerns they may have eaten the contaminated products should speak to their healthcare provider, FSIS said.

The affected products were produced on June 28 and sold in retail locations nationwide, FSIS said.

The product label on recalled Kayem Foods prepared chicken sausage items. Kayem Foods/FSIS

The recalled items are 11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of "ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup." The affected products have the lot code 179 and a use/freeze by date of Oct. 1, 2025 printed on the back package label. They have the establishment number "P-7839" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who purchased a product matching this description should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, FSIS said. People with questions about the recall can contact Kayem Foods.