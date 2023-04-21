Watch CBS News
Local News

"Kay" the giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

"Kay" the giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
"Kay" the giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 00:21

Kay the reticulated giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Kay is one year old. 

She came to CMZ from Nebraska at her stay at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Her zookeepers say she is adjusting well to her new home.

kay-the-giraffe.jpg
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Kay isn't out in the yard where she can see people just yet as she is still in quarantine. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.