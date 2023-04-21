"Kay" the giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Kay the reticulated giraffe is making her new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Kay is one year old.

She came to CMZ from Nebraska at her stay at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Her zookeepers say she is adjusting well to her new home.

Kay isn't out in the yard where she can see people just yet as she is still in quarantine.