Katharina Rothman's life honored with memorial sign after deadly crash

Family of woman struck, killed in alleged DUI crash gathers for memorial sign

The family of Katharina Rothman gathered to honor her life and memory near the University of Denver campus on Friday. They were there for a memorial sign ceremony that marks the spot where the deadly crash happened.

CBS

Rothman was struck and killed at the intersection of Buchtel and University in January by an alleged impaired driver.

CBS

The memorial is important for her family, "I wish you all had met my sister, she was so loving and talkative, she would have talked to you about everything."

Coban Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested by Denver police after the deadly crash at the scene.

Coban Porter Denver Police

He's facing charges in connection with the crash.