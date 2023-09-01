Watch CBS News
Local News

Katharina Rothman's life honored with memorial sign after deadly crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Family of woman struck, killed in alleged DUI crash gathers for memorial sign
Family of woman struck, killed in alleged DUI crash gathers for memorial sign 01:59

The family of Katharina Rothman gathered to honor her life and memory near the University of Denver campus on Friday. They were there for a memorial sign ceremony that marks the spot where the deadly crash happened

university-buchtel-fatal-crash-12vo2-transfer-frame-622.jpg
CBS

Rothman was struck and killed at the intersection of Buchtel and University in January by an alleged impaired driver. 

university-buchtel-fatal-crash-12vo2-transfer-frame-142.jpg
CBS

The memorial is important for her family, "I wish you all had met my sister, she was so loving and talkative, she would have talked to you about everything."

Coban Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested by Denver police after the deadly crash at the scene. 

coban-porter-booking-photo-from-denver-pd-copy.jpg
Coban Porter Denver Police

He's facing charges in connection with the crash. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 3:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.