Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets star MPJ, arrested for alleged fatal crash

Here's a look at the intersection of Coban Porter's crash that left one dead

Coban Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was in custody for an alleged fatal crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

The department confirmed Sunday evening, the 21-year-old was taken into custody in connection of the fatal crash that occurred in the south Denver area. He was arrested early Sunday at the scene.

The department says, Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman, Kurt Barnes confirmed.

According to authorities, a two-vehicle crash was reported around 1:54 a.m. Sunday morning at South University and Buchtel Boulevard as the driver was confirmed dead on the scene.

Online court records say Porter was released on a $2,000 bond and is facing vehicular homicide charges.

#TRAFFiC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist at the intersection of S. University Blvd. and Buchtel Boulevard. One of the motorist was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area; Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/2gY3BtPgJ0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2023

Barnes says he could not provide an arrest report or additional details on what took place Sunday morning. Barnes says he had no information to indicate that Michael Porter Jr. was involved in the crash.

The spokesman also says he couldn't confirm if Porter had other passengers in the vehicle.

Porter came to Denver after committing to the University of Denver men's basketball program. He appeared in 28 games as a freshman last season. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the offseason and has been unable to practice with the team this year because of the injury.

University of Denver

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was reported out of Sunday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to "personal reasons."

The investigation remains ongoing.