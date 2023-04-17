Parents of teen killed in crosswalk urge hit & run driver to come forward: "Everybody who knew her loved her"

It's a plea for help from the Commerce City community after a teenager died in a hit-and-run. The victim's parents are talking for the first time about the search for the hit-and-run driver that killed their daughter, and efforts by the neighborhood to make sure it never happens again.

Karalynn Kincaid Crisie Langill

Sixteen-year-old Karalynn Kincaid did everything right, looking both ways and crossing on the crosswalk near 76th and Leyden just outside of Monaco Elementary School. But that didn't stop an unknown driver from hitting her and taking off. Now flowers and her picture are on the side of the road that she never made it across.

"She's the strangest child I could possibly imagine," said Kara's mom Crisie Langill tearfully, "everybody who knew her loved her."

It was Tuesday, April 11, when Kara visited a friend while her mother prepared dinner at home.

"She texted me 'I'm on my way' and she never showed up," said Crisie Langill.

Kara had crossed 76th Avenue on her way home, but never made it to the other side.

"It was just a matter of seconds," said neighbor Lidia Zapata. She heard a scream from inside her house and rushed outside to find Kara, who had been hit by a car. Zapata recognized Kara as one of her old students.

"I was like, 'Oh no Kara! Not you!' I was devastated," said Zapata.

COLORADO STATE PATROL

Zapata's daughter gave Kara CPR, but it was too late. The car that hit her never stopped.

"It sped away. My cameras got it, we gave the cameras to the police officers," said Zapata.

The camera captured an image of the car, a red Dodge Magnum, but not the license plate.

Kara's parents had tracked her location to the crosswalk, knowing something was wrong, where they discovered their worst nightmare.

"Anger, straight up anger, the fact that he left my baby there to die," said Crisie Langill.

"What kind of a person does that?" asked Kara's stepdad David Langill.

Now her family wants to use their loss to save other lives.

"We have petitions, we've been getting filled out to try to get speed bumps put in. What is this probably one of the only schools in Colorado that doesn't have speedbumps?" said David Langill.

"We want to get speed bumps, speed lights, stop signs, stop lights, barricade the entire street, I don't care what it takes to keep this community safe and the children here safe," said Crisie Langill.

CBS

They've collected more than 600 signatures, petitioning for safety improvements on 76th Avenue, to be delivered to City Council Monday night.

"Someone needs to step forward and make this change happen. And whoever knows who this guy is, they need to step forward and stop protecting him and bring him to justice, because he didn't give my daughter that justice," said Crisie Langill.

The city council is discussing the hit-and-run and possible safety changes in their Monday meeting. Kara's mom says she's too emotional to attend herself, but a friend is delivering the petition in her place.

"My heart goes out to all those in our community who are affected by this tragedy," said Commerce City Mayor Benjamin Huseman. "I will be working with my peers on the city council and the city staff to bring about changes to our traffic calming policy and focus on implementing new ideas before the start of the new school year. I look forward to having a public discussion on these ideas during our April 17 city council meeting."

It appears to be disputed which local governing body is responsible for 76th Avenue. According to Adams County Public Works, E. 76th Avenue is owned and operated by Commerce City. However, Commerce City said in a statement that "this incident occurred on a stretch of roadway that falls outside the city's jurisdiction."

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crime.

If you recognize the red Dodge Magnum, call Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference case number 1D231494.