Kaiser Permanente says it's expanding care to include services for those seeking abortions

In the several months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion care in Colorado has seen a significant increase in patients.

Earlier this month Planned Parenthood of Colorado reported it had seen a 33% increase in patients, and now Kaiser Permanente says it will start providing care.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente says it respects an individual's right to make decisions about their own health, and they believe "expanding services to ensure Colorado members have access to safe, timely and appropriate care is consistent with its commitment to the overall health of its members."