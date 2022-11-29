Watch CBS News
Local News

Kaiser Permanente says it's expanding care to include services for those seeking abortions

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Kaiser Permanente expands medical service
Kaiser Permanente expands medical service 00:32

In the several months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion care in Colorado has seen a significant increase in patients.

Earlier this month Planned Parenthood of Colorado reported it had seen a 33% increase in patients, and now Kaiser Permanente says it will start providing care.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente says it respects an individual's right to make decisions about their own health, and they believe "expanding services to ensure Colorado members have access to safe, timely and appropriate care is consistent with its commitment to the overall health of its members."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 8:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.