Loveland police K-9 helps make major heroin and meth bust

A K-9 and his handler in northern Colorado made a major drug bust over the weekend.

The four legged Loveland police officer -- whose name is Nazar -- ended up finding 23 grams of heroin, 46 grams of meth and more than 200 illegal pills. That's on top of also finding cash and a handgun that was stolen from a car in Fort Collins.

The department shared a photo on social media of the drugs that were obtained with the caption "Good boy Naz."

Loveland Police