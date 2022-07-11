Watch CBS News
Loveland police K-9 helps make major heroin and meth bust

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A K-9 and his handler in northern Colorado made a major drug bust over the weekend.

The four legged Loveland police officer -- whose name is Nazar -- ended up finding 23 grams of heroin, 46 grams of meth and more than 200 illegal pills. That's on top of also finding cash and a handgun that was stolen from a car in Fort Collins.

The department shared a photo on social media of the drugs that were obtained with the caption "Good boy Naz." 

drug-bust.jpg
Loveland Police
July 11, 2022

