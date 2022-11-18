Watch CBS News
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. 

The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. 

One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. 

Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. 

The suspects remain in custody without bond. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 6:27 PM

