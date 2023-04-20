Watch CBS News
Do you recognized these kids? They are wanted for vandalizing Dakota Valley Elementary

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone recognizes three juveniles captured on surveillance camera vandalizing Dakota Valley Elementary School. Investigators say the kids threw rocks and broke windows at the school's mobile unit.

The vandalism has happened several times. According to investigators, "The school fixes the windows and then they're broken again."

The first incident happened in March and the most recent happened April 16 just after midnight. The kids broke a total of 7 windows with very large rocks. 

Anyone who recognizes the kids or sees any suspicious activity around the school is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at the non-emergency dispatch number is 303-795-4711.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 3:02 PM

