A juvenile riding an electric scooter was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Reservoir Road in Aurora, near Horizon Community Middle School.

According to investigators, Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the crash scene involving a vehicle and the male juvenile riding a scooter.

The juvenile was rushed to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was said to be cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.