Jury convicts Jeffrey Aschenbrenner of fatally shooting girlfriend as she moved out

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by an Adams County jury Thursday. Aschenbrenner, 34, was accused of firing gunshots at 43-year-old Monica Medina as she and her father returned to the couple's shared home on Picadilly Road to retrieve her belongings.

Medina and her father had packed her things into her father's truck and was moving out.

Aschenbrenner was waiting for them, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, in the early morning hours of November 27, 2021.

Jeffery Aschenbrenner Adams County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors alleged Aschenbrenner waited for Medina and her father across the street from their loaded truck. Achenbrenner pulled the trigger three times as they arrived, then followed them in his vehicle as they drove away. Aschenbrenner eventually caught up to the father and daughter's car at 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road and fired into it again.

One of the bullets struck Medina in the hip. She passed away later in a hospital.

Monica Medina Cappadona Funeral Home

Aschenbrenner was arrested hours later in a residence. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in May 2022.

The jury, however, found Aschenbrenner guilty of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, and 2nd Degree Attempted Murder. The trial lasted five days.

"This was a deplorable and cowardly crime," District Attorney Brian Mason stated in the press release. "The defendant's actions took a life and destroyed countless others."