Cast of "& Juliet" shares love for show's music and theme ahead of Denver Center for Performing Arts shows

On Wednesday evening, the cast and crew of "& Juliet" will open their upbeat production for audiences at the Buell Theatre, but only CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was given advanced access to the production. The show, which plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through June 15, is a modern twist on a classic Shakespeare tale.

& Juliet DCPA

While read or seen Shakespeare before, this musical flips the script. Set to pop anthems, & Juliet's cast promised to bring witty and contemporary takes to the story of Romeo and Juliet.

"I saw it and just fell in love with it," said Teal Wicks, the actress who portrays Anne Hathaway in the production.

The musical explores the idea of what would have happened to Juliet if she had not died alongside Romeo in the classic tale. The new ending to the story is told through some of the greatest pop hits from the last 30 years, including hits from Brittany Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Kesha, Katy Perry, and more.

Kathryn Allison, who portrays Angélique, said the music is one of the biggest draws of being part of the production any given night.

"Of course, there is the music which I grew up listening to, which I adore," Allison said. "The fact that I get to sing 'Oops, I did it again' every night is the cherry on top."

& Juliet DCPA

Though the plot revives and rethinks a tale nearly 500 years old, the cast told Thomas they think it is always fun to see and hear audience reactions when some of their favorite hits suddenly drop perfectly into the storyline.

"It is so fun for the audience to recognize the song," Wicks said. "And then, when they hear the song and it is completely different and it is a storytelling song, you can hear them get quiet, lean forward,d and then just go crazy at the end."

Allison said the songs not only make ticket holders want to dance and sing along, but they may also bring out emotions in them that were rooted in their upbringing.

"These songs came out at a very specific time in everyone's life. So, not only are they in the moment recognizing the song, but they are thinking about where they were and relating to the story at the same time," Allison said.

Of course, what would Romeo and Juliet be without the iconic Shakespeare?

Though the show predominantly follows the journey of Juliet's life after Romeo, actor Corey Mach portrays the playwright on stage.

"It is super nostalgic for me, not just as an actor but as a human being," Mach said.

Mach said the show is not only comical, upbeat, and fun. But it is also intelligently woven together to blend the lyrics of the pop hits with the storyline.

& Juliet DCPA

"The way they chose to meld a scene into a song is so smart," Mach said.

While the storyline of the original Romeo and Juliet continues to age with every minute that passes, the cast said they felt the writers of the show found a great way to make it appeal to everyone.

"It appeals to a wide range of ages," Allison said.

"Yes, Shakespeare was famous a long time ago. But, he is also very clever, hip, and relevant because we are still referencing his storylines all the time," Wicks said.

While having a background or general understanding of the original tale is not required in order to enjoy the show, some of the cast said they hoped their production would spark some curiosity in Shakespeare's writing.

"My hope is that they studied the text of the original piece and came to the show and saw how it was interwoven throughout," Allison said.

In the end, Mach said he hoped the show would bring people joy in both the music and the theme.

"Being your own person. Not letting another person's opinion inform how you live your life, there is joy in that aspect as well," Mach said.

Tickets to see & Juliet are available online. CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.