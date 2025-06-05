Judge upholds state of Colorado ban on sale of rifles to those 21 and older

A federal judge has ruled that Colorado's ban on the sale of all firearms to people who are under 21 is not a violation of the Second Amendment.

Photo taken rifles for sale at Old Steel Historical Firearms in Littleton, Colorado in 2021. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images



The group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two other plaintiffs were behind a legal challenge to the state law. They sued Gov. Jared Polis the year the law was passed -- 2023 -- and challenged the law's constitutionality. Philip A. Brimmer, chief district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, granted a temporary injunction.

Federal law already bans people under 21 from purchasing handguns. Colorado's law, SB23-169, extends that age limit to the purchase of rifles and shotguns.

Late last year the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously SB23-169 is "a constitutional regulation of the conditions and qualifications for the sale of firearms in Colorado." That decision dissolved the injunction and allowed the law to be enacted.

Brimmer's new ruling on Thursday, siding with the governor, closes the case.