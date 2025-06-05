Watch CBS News
Judge upholds state of Colorado ban on sale of rifles to those 21 and older

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
A federal judge has ruled that Colorado's ban on the sale of all firearms to people who are under 21 is not a violation of the Second Amendment.

Old Steel Historical Firearms
Photo taken rifles for sale at Old Steel Historical Firearms in Littleton, Colorado in 2021. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images


The group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two other plaintiffs were behind a legal challenge to the state law. They sued Gov. Jared Polis the year the law was passed -- 2023 -- and challenged the law's constitutionality. Philip A. Brimmer, chief district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, granted a temporary injunction.

Federal law already bans people under 21 from purchasing handguns. Colorado's law, SB23-169, extends that age limit to the purchase of rifles and shotguns.

Late last year the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously SB23-169 is "a constitutional regulation of the conditions and qualifications for the sale of firearms in Colorado." That decision dissolved the injunction and allowed the law to be enacted.

Brimmer's new ruling on Thursday, siding with the governor, closes the case.

