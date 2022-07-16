Watch CBS News
Juan Serrano surrenders after deadly Father's Day shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Juan Serrano now faces first degree murder in the shooting death of man on Father's Day. Serrano turned himself in.

Aurora police first responded to a home near Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue on June 19. They say Esteban Lopez was taken to the hospital after he was shot. He died 18 days later.

Serrano was initially booked on multiple charges including assault and posted bond. His whereabouts were unknown until he surrendered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on July 14.

