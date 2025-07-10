Animal rescue community rallies to help Colorado woman after devasting crash

A devastating crash on Interstate 25 has left one Colorado woman fighting for her life and grieving the loss of her husband.

Josh and Jessica Hall Hall Family

Josh and Jessica Hall were driving home from Cheyenne when their vehicle crashed around 5 p.m. Sunday near Wellington. Josh did not survive. Jessica suffered catastrophic injuries: a traumatic head injury requiring nearly 100 staples, a fractured spine, broken hand, broken rib and a partially collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized and is facing a long road to physical and emotional recovery.

The couple shared a love for animals and were longtime volunteers with Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue in Aurora. The rescue group launched a fundraiser to help cover Josh's memorial expenses and support Jess during her recovery.

"They were always together," said Cathy Isaac, a fellow volunteer and foster with the rescue. "They were high school sweethearts -- just so sweet. I don't think I ever saw one without the other."



Hall Family

Jess has no memory of the crash. She was knocked unconscious and only learned of Josh's death after waking in the hospital.

Cathy is now caring for the couple's three dogs -- Ava, Luna, and Layla -- and their foster dog, Flynn.

She received the call Sunday night that the dogs needed help, and without hesitation picked them up.

"This is the worst day of Jess's life. How can you say no?" said Cathy. "I've been FaceTiming her with the dogs. She misses them so much. And even now, she's still thinking about how to care for them. That's who Jess is."

Jess and Josh were known throughout the rescue community not just for their commitment, but their willingness to take in even the biggest dogs or the hardest cases.



CBS Colorado's Tori Mason interviews friends of the couple. CBS

"They're the kind of people who always said 'Yes' when help was needed," Cathy said.

The financial burden ahead is heavy -- medical costs, funeral expenses and mortgage payments as Jess recovers in a back brace and prepares for an extended stay in rehab.

"She can't go home right now," said Cathy. "She has months of healing ahead, and that's just her body. The grief ... there's no scan that can measure that."

The rescue community has rallied around the Halls. One family is helping with funeral arrangements to ensure Josh's life is honored with the compassion he showed animals.

Plans have been made so his best friends can say goodbye.

"Dogs understand death," said Krissy, the founder of Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue. "If they can see the person, smell the person, they understand. They know they're not coming back."

To support Jessica's recovery and Josh's memorial, visit pawsitiverestorations.com/donate/