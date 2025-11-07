Colorado Rockies announce new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta

On Friday, the Colorado Rockies announced that Paul DePodesta is the club's new president of baseball operations.

DePodesta is the fifth head of baseball operations in the team's history and will take over the position effective immediately. In a release on Friday, team officials celebrated their newest addition.

"Paul's previous work in MLB set the foundation for many aspects of the way the game is analyzed today, and we are thrilled for him to be a key figure in our future. Under his leadership, we will evolve the Colorado Rockies into what we know will be an exciting new era," said Rockies Executive Vice President Walker Monfort. "Hiring Paul is an essential first step to the evolution of our baseball department and we're confident that he will not only maximize our current personnel but will also bring in additional leaders from outside the organization to help lead us forward.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta of the Cleveland Browns smiles as he watches practice during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 31, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Nick Cammett / Getty Images

Many baseball and movie fans may also remember DePodesta, portrayed by actor Jonah Hill, in the movie "Moneyball." DePodesta is the only executive to win division titles with five different organizations.

The Virginia native began his baseball career as an intern in player development for the Cleveland Indians. He has worked in Major League Baseball for over 20 years and served as the vice president of player development and amateur scouting for the New York Mets, as well as a special assistant for baseball operations and executive vice president for the San Diego Padres. Before that, he worked as the general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and served as assistant general manager of the Oakland Athletics.

His last job in the MLB was in 2015. Most recently, DePodesta served as the Cleveland Brown's Chief Strategy Officer. He said he's excited for this new opportunity.

"I have always kept my eye on baseball, and this is an incredible opportunity to help make an impact in the next chapter of the Rockies," DePodesta said. "Building a consistent winner here is a shared goal and one that I am eager to embrace alongside Rockies leaders, staff, players, and fans. I am ready for the challenge and excited to get started immediately."