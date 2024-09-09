Watch CBS News
Man accused of leaving dogs to die inside Brighton apartment is charged with animal cruelty

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

An animal cruelty case is being brought against a man who is accused of leaving dogs to die inside an apartment.

Suspect Jose Castruita Reyes, 26, was formally charged for animal cruelty on Monday, Brighton Police Department shared in a press release. 

jose-castruita-reyes-brihgton-police.png
Jose Castruita Reyes, 26.  Brighton Police Department

According to the press release, police responded to a call for animal abuse in the 700 block of Mather Street on Aug. 21. Property management had reported a foul odor coming from a unit at an apartment building in that area. 

Officers entered the unit and found a female dog dead, having partially delivered puppies that were also dead. A male dog was recovered from the unit and taken for treatment. Both adult dogs had been left without food or water. 

Reyes is accused of leaving the dogs alone and locked in kennels for over two weeks before the investigators responded to the apartment. 

When he returned to the apartment on Aug. 21, Reyes was immediately arrested by the officers at the scene. He was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals. 

Anyone in Brighton who wants to report mistreatment of animals in the city can call the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535.  

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

