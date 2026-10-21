Jonathon Cooper returns to Denver Broncos, says, "I do hold myself accountable," following domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was back practicing with the team Wednesday after his leave due to an arrest for domestic violence in June.

Jonathon Cooper CBS

Cooper spoke during a press availability inside the team locker room and said he takes accountability for the legal process he is being put through in the state.

"Relationships are difficult, no excuses on my end," Cooper said during media availability. "I do apologize for anyone's feelings. truthfully, because they have to be associated with me. I'm a grown man ... I understand the concern. I understand the level of awareness, how serious these matters are ... But I do hold myself accountable."

Cooper is facing charges of domestic violence and felony assault related to an incident involving his then-girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

As he resumes activity with the Broncos, the linebacker still awaits his trial for those charges. It was reschduled and moved to March, 2, 2027.

Cooper thanked his teammates and the organization for the steps he has taken to return to the team at this point.

"I put a lot of work in this offseason on myself and for my family and for this team, and just really excited to be back and really excited to get to work," Cooper said.

Cooper's first game of eligibility will come when the Broncos go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.