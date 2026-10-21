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OLB Jonathon Cooper returns to practice with the Denver Broncos following arrest

Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was back practicing with the team Wednesday after his leave due to arrest in the summer.
31m ago (01:11)
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Denver Water issues 450 citations for water restriction violations

Denver Water issues 450 citations for water restriction violations

Denver District Judge dismisses lawsuit against ballot measure

Denver District Judge dismisses lawsuit against ballot measure

Flooding rains will batter southwestern Colorado with very little rain for Denver

Flooding rains will batter southwestern Colorado with very little rain for Denver

Adams 14 shows off new electric school buses

Adams 14 shows off new electric school buses

Costumes set the mood for Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Costumes set the mood for Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Denver breaks ground on new river front park near Empower Field

Denver breaks ground on new river front park near Empower Field

Commissary owner in dispute with landlord over extra charges

Commissary owner in dispute with landlord over extra charges

Meet Zayden

Meet Zayden

Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche seasons bring new food vendors and options to Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche seasons bring new food vendors and options to Ball Arena

Denver renter wants action against cockroach infestation

Denver renter wants action against cockroach infestation

Rev the Runway in Denver combines high end fashion with luxury vehicles

Rev the Runway in Denver combines high end fashion with luxury vehicles

Bright sun glare prompts I-70 closures in Colorado's mountains, from sunrise to mid-morning

Bright sun glare prompts I-70 closures in Colorado's mountains, from sunrise to mid-morning

Glendale police arrest shoplifting suspect, discover modified Glock

Glendale police arrest shoplifting suspect, discover modified Glock

Get a sneak peek at the Taste of Ball Arena before the Nuggets' home opener on Saturday

Get a sneak peek at the Taste of Ball Arena before the Nuggets' home opener on Saturday

Southwest Colorado braces for heavy rain while dry and warm weather continue for Denver

Southwest Colorado braces for heavy rain while dry and warm weather continue for Denver

I-25 expansion project in Northern Colorado nears completion

I-25 expansion project in Northern Colorado nears completion

Ugandan priest released from ICE custody after more than a year

Ugandan priest released from ICE custody after more than a year

U.S. Postal Service looking into claims of Colorado employees without proper background clearances

U.S. Postal Service looking into claims of Colorado employees without proper background clearances

Colorado State University students released on bond, facing charges of possessing explosive material

Colorado State University students released on bond, facing charges of possessing explosive material

Columbine High School head softball coach arrested on suspected DUI

Columbine High School head softball coach arrested on suspected DUI

Two Colorado cities pass data center moratoriums

Two Colorado cities pass data center moratoriums

Colorado community cuts Flock camera funding

Colorado community cuts Flock camera funding

Man arrested after road rage incident, shots fired outside Aurora area high school

Man arrested after road rage incident, shots fired outside Aurora area high school

Movie theater back open in Westminster after dead mice discovered in kitchen area

Movie theater back open in Westminster after dead mice discovered in kitchen area

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