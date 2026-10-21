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OLB Jonathon Cooper returns to practice with the Denver Broncos following arrest
Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was back practicing with the team Wednesday after his leave due to arrest in the summer.
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31m ago (01:11)
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