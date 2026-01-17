Air Force Academy suspends men's basketball coach Joe Scott; investigation of treatment of cadet-athletes underway

The Air Force Academy on Saturday announced that the head coach of the Falcons men's basketball team has been suspended. Coach Joe Scott is under investigation for what the academy says was the treatment of cadet-athletes.

The academy didn't go into any detail about what sort of treatment was a concern.

Head coach Joe Scott of the Air Force Falcons at The Pit on March 1, 2025 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Scott's suspension is for an indefinite amount of time, according to a statement on the goairforcefalcons.com website.

Scott released a short statement on social media on Saturday saying he's looking "forward to a proper resolution of this matter."

"In response to today's action, I will fully cooperate with the investigation," he wrote in his statement.

Jon Jordan will serve as the interim head coach of the team for the time being.

Scott has been head coach for the Falcons since 2020, and he also was their coach earlier in his coaching career. He was also the Denver Pioneers head coach for nine years.