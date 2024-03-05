Joe Biden wins Colorado's Democratic presidential primary election

President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Colorado according to CBS News.

Biden came to Colorado in November to give a speech in Pueblo. He spoke about the infrastructure law that his administration pushed through.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 5: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden announced new economic measures during the meeting. NATHAN HOWARD / Getty Images

RELATED: Donald Trump wins Colorado's Republican presidential primary election

"My plan is rooted in what has always worked best for this country: Investing in America. Investing in Americans," Biden said.

Biden and his predecessor Trump, were sweeping the coast-to-coast contests on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump had each won Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Vermont and Iowa.

Not enough states will have voted until later this month for Trump or Biden to formally become their parties' presumptive nominees. But the primary's biggest day made their rematch a near certainty. Both the 81-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Trump continue to dominate their parties despite facing questions about age and neither having broad popularity across the general electorate.

The only contest either of them lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.