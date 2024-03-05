Donald Trump wins Colorado's Republican presidential primary election

Left, Right, Center: Gun control and Nikki Haley in Colorado

Left, Right, Center: Gun control and Nikki Haley in Colorado

Left, Right, Center: Gun control and Nikki Haley in Colorado

Former President Donald Trump is the winner of the Republican presidential primary in Colorado.

Trump hasn't campaigned in Colorado this year, but Haley visited the Centennial State last month. She spoke in the Denver metro area about her opposition to seeing either Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in the White House for the next four years.

CBS

RELATED: Joe Biden wins Colorado's Democratic presidential primary election

"I have serious concerns about Donald Trump. I have even more serious Joe Biden," she said in an interview with CBS Colorado.

Biden and his predecessor Trump, were sweeping the coast-to-coast contests on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump had each won Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Vermont and Iowa.

Not enough states will have voted until later this month for Trump or Biden to formally become their parties' presumptive nominees. But the primary's biggest day made their rematch a near certainty. Both the 81-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Trump continue to dominate their parties despite facing questions about age and neither having broad popularity across the general electorate.

The only contest either of them lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.