A homeless outreach center near East Colfax Avenue in Denver is facing concerns from nearby residents who say activity around the property has raised safety and sanitation issues in their neighborhood.

The city says its zoning team has been working with the Jesus Discipleship Center since the summer. Denver police and the city's health department are also involved as officials review the center's operations.

Camille Curry, who has spent more than 30 years serving people experiencing homelessness, opened the center about 18 months ago.

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The center provides breakfast and religious instruction to people experiencing homelessness and other hardships. Curry said the goal is to offer hope and support to people working to turn their lives around.

"There's a lot of transformation," Curry said, adding that 47 people have been involved in rehabilitation efforts through the center.

But some neighbors say the center's location in the middle of what they describe as a quiet Denver neighborhood has created ongoing concerns.

Cameron Kelly, who lives nearby, described the situation as threatening. He said residents have reported people using and selling drugs, arguing, making threats, and engaging in public indecency. He also cited sanitation concerns, including human waste left in the area.

Kelly said neighbors have noticed a difference on days when the center is closed.

Residents have raised their concerns directly with the organization, but Kelly said they have not seen meaningful changes. He believes relocating the center would be a better solution.

The center has temporarily paused operations while the city evaluates the proposed use of the property.

Curry said her mission is to provide a safe and supportive place for people who feel they have nowhere else to turn. She said she also tries to be a good neighbor by picking up trash after serving breakfast and asking visitors not to linger in nearby alleys.

But for some neighbors, the concerns remain unresolved. They say charitable organizations play an important role in the community but must also be managed responsibly.