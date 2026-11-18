The Jesus Discipleship Center, located at 1556 N. Emerson St., a nonprofit providing food and other essentials to people experiencing homelessness, has been asked by the City of Denver to pause operations at its current location, at least until a permit review is complete.

The Jesus Discipleship Center on Emerson Street. CBS

The decision follows months of discussions between city officials and the organization, along with concerns from nearby residents and business owners about safety and sanitation.

For the past two years, Charlotte has called Denver's streets home. A hip replacement followed by unemployment left her without a place to live. She says the center has provided her with more than just necessities.

Camille Curry, the president of Bus Stop Ministries and the center, has spent more than 30 years helping people experiencing homelessness.

Eighteen months ago, she opened the Jesus Discipleship Center on Emerson Street, just off East Colfax Avenue. The center provides coffee, food, other essentials, and a place for people to gather, listen to worship music, and receive spiritual support. Curry says that during the center's 18 months of operation, she has helped 47 people enter rehabilitation programs. She says her goal is simple: to be available to those who need help. But the future of those services at this location is now uncertain.

Some nearby residents say they are concerned about people gathering in the alley and allege there has been drug activity. Business owners say they appreciate the organization's intentions but have concerns about safety and the impact on employees.

Cameron Kelly, a nearby neighbor, says the organization has caused significant disruption in the neighborhood over the past 18 months. Kelly alleges residents have documented repeated incidents involving drug use and distribution, trespassing, theft, property damage, threatening behavior, public urination and defecation, and obstruction of public rights-of-way.

Camille Curry CBS

He says neighbors have tried to address their concerns through city-sponsored mediation, meetings with community resource officers, communication with city agencies and elected officials, and direct outreach to the organization's leadership.

Kelly also alleges the organization has continued serving cooked meals and occupying sidewalks, rights-of-way and private spaces without permission, even after being asked to suspend operations.

Among the neighborhood's biggest concerns, Kelly says, is what happens when the center closes each morning. He argues that participants are left to disperse throughout the surrounding neighborhood, leaving residents and businesses to deal with the resulting issues.

He also questions whether the organization has been transparent with city officials about its operations and says proposed solutions have placed too much responsibility on neighboring businesses and residents. Kelly emphasizes that neighbors are not opposed to helping people experiencing homelessness or providing charitable services.

"We are opposed to an organization operating in a manner that compromises the safety, security, and quality of life of an entire neighborhood while expecting everyone else to manage the consequences," he said.

Kelly says more than 200 neighbors have become involved in efforts to find a solution. The neighborhood's stated mission is "Pro Compassion, Pro Order and Pro Solution."

The City of Denver says its zoning team has been working with the organization since the summer to help bring it into compliance.

"Initially, the group was given the go-ahead to continue operations during the permit review process. However, based on feedback we have received from the surrounding community, the city has now asked that they pause operations until the permit review is complete," said Alexandra Foster, communications director for Denver's Community Planning and Development Department.

Jesus Discipleship Center CBS

Multiple city agencies, including the Denver Police Department and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, have also been involved in the case and have received complaints.

Foster says the city's Community Planning and Development team has met with residents and businesses and received numerous emails about the impact they are experiencing.

The neighborhood group also submitted a document outlining its concerns for city staff to consider as part of the use permit review.

Neighbors say they recognize the need for services for people experiencing homelessness but want a solution that addresses the needs of those receiving help and the surrounding community. Some say they believe the services should be provided in a setting where people can receive additional support for their needs.

Curry says she isn't looking for attention. She simply wants to continue helping people who need it, especially as winter is around the corner. She also says it's important to share the word of God.

The neighborhood group is looking to host another meeting on Nov. 19.