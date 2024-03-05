Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold not sure how Supreme Court Trump ballot decision will affect voter turnout

Colorado Secretary Of State Jena Griswold is happy the Trump v. Anderson Supreme Court decision came down before Super Tuesday.

"It is easy," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold about the state's voting system on the day in which delegates are up for grabs in Colorado and more than a dozen other states and one U.S. territory. Thirty-seven Republican delegates and 72 Democratic delegates are at stake.

When CBS News Colorado talked to Griswold Tuesday morning, she said there were fewer ballots in so far than 2020's Super Tuesday.

"They do it last minute, but before seven o'clock tonight."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in Denver in January. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

She's aware that Coloradans take their time when casting a ballot, "but also," will only vote if "folks think there are actually big races in the primaries."

On Monday the Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump was allowed to remain on Colorado's primary ballot after a case at the state's top court ruled to remove his name for his conduct during the January 6th insurrection.

"The Supreme Court confirmed that he is [allowed on the ballot], which I think is just a good decision going into today because so many people will be voting here in Colorado and across the country."

Although, Griswold is not sure how that case will affect voter turnout today.

If you ask Griswold why you should vote in today's Super Tuesday, she said, "Every election is important."

She also recommends anyone who is still holding onto their mail-in ballot to drop it off because "so many people have fought for our rights and our ability to live in this democracy" and that it's exciting to help shape national politics and local communities.