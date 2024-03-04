Watch CBS News
The Supreme Court ruled in the Trump ballot eligibility case. Here's the full text of the opinion.

By Melissa Quinn

Breaking down the Trump ballot ruling
Breaking down Supreme Court's decision on Trump Colorado ballot case 14:08

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday issued its highly anticipated decision siding with former President Donald Trump in a challenge to his eligibility for a second term in office, reversing a ruling from the top court in Colorado that ordered him to be excluded from the state's 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

The court ruled unanimously for the former president in the case brought last year by a group of six Colorado voters. The ruling means Trump's name will be listed on the primary and general election ballots in Colorado, and is expected to resolve challenges to his candidacy pending in several states.

Read the full text of the Supreme Court's opinion in the case known as Trump v. Anderson here:

Melissa Quinn

First published on March 4, 2024 / 10:18 AM EST

