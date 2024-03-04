Voting in the 2024 Colorado presidential primary? Here's what to know and where to vote or drop off your ballot

Supreme Court rejects Colorado attempt to ban him from ballot over Jan. 6

Planning to vote in Colorado's 2024 presidential primary election but haven't cast your ballot yet or don't know where to drop it off? We're helping voters determine the locations where they can vote in person or drop off their ballots across the state.

Colorado's primary elections take place on "Super Tuesday," when the largest number of states -- 15 of them -- will hold their primaries. Extra attention is being placed on Colorado this year in light of Monday's ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that former President Donald Trump could appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling from Colorado's Supreme Court.

It's too late to mail your ballot, but if you haven't mailed or dropped off your ballot in Colorado yet, here's everything you need to know if you're planning to vote in the primary:

How to find your Colorado voting location

Colorado's Secretary of State's Office has a handy tool on its website where you can enter your address and a map will show you your Election Day polling place and anywhere you can drop off your ballot: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html

If your address shows no results on the Secretary of State's website, you should contact your county clerk and recorder's office.

Can you vote anywhere in Colorado?



You must vote at a designated voting location if you plan to vote in person.

That might be a local school, library or city hall. You should check with the Secretary of State's Office to make sure you're going to the right place, especially if you think you might be cutting it close with the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Can you drop off your ballot anywhere in Colorado?

As of Monday evening, it might be too late to drop off your ballot from anywhere in the state. It's a good idea to drop your ballot off in the county in which you're registered to vote to ensure it arrives at your county's clerk and recorder's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure you're traveling to the right polling place or drop box, you should check with the Secretary of State's Office prior to making the drive.

How late can you vote in Colorado on primary day?



You can vote at your polling place on Tuesday, March 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.