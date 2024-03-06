Watch CBS News
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy dies unexpectedly after battle with cancer

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that Deputy Leslie Paulson died unexpectedly on Saturday after a battle with cancer following a recent diagnosis, according to the sheriff's office. 

Paulson helped transport inmates for the past seven years as she "enjoyed meeting new people along the way, while treating inmates with respect and having meaningful conversations with other colleagues."

428701208-775038947990550-6786426763477264691-n-copy-1.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Paulson was looking forward to working a light duty assignment until she could resume full duty in the Transportation Unit for the jail.

Paulson was a part of the Jeffco sheriff's office for nearly 30 years, as she leaves behind her husband, three daughters and two grandchildren. 

First published on March 6, 2024 / 2:28 PM MST

