Jeffco Public Schools wants to help teachers find affordable housing

As school districts across the country struggle with teacher shortages, many are finding that the ability to find affordable housing in those communities is playing a role in finding and keeping teachers and school staff.

Jefferson County is among those.

"Many of our early career educators cannot afford to live where they teach," Brooke Williams president of the Jefferson County Educators Association said.

Jeffco Public Schools is discussing plans to close 16 elementary schools, if approved Williams says they will be advocating for what to use the empty buildings.

"These school buildings are paid for by taxpayers and it's really important to us that we see these buildings stay in the hands of Jeffco Public Schools," Williams said.

But holding onto that property is just the start, Williams says they would like to see the district do something to address housing concerns.

"Another thing that I think would be really wonderful is if we could use these schools as affordable housing for our educators," she said.

In early August, CBS News Colorado introduced Taylor Davis, a music teacher in Jefferson County who was feeling that crunch and had to be creative about where he would live.

"I ended up living with a colleague in her basement, with her family, which is super chill," Davis laughed.

His salary, while having gone up, isn't keeping up with housing costs.

According to a recent report from the keystone policy center, 80% of all school districts in Colorado don't pay enough for teachers to live in those communities.

Eagle County superintendent Philip Qualman, who is asking families to take in his staff, says it's indicative of a bigger problem.

"Colorado does not fund its K-12 schools, so we have to address that issue," Qualman said.

But the issue goes beyond Colorado. In California, one school district built its own affordable housing on school property. An idea that's not far from the proposal by the union in Jefferson County.

"I think it would be a wonderful opportunity we could really attract and retain educators from all over, while also taking care of our own that we have invested in," Williams said.

Many of the Jeffco Public Schools buildings were built or upgraded using bond money that will be a factor in any future use.

When asked about affordable housing, a spokesperson for Jeffco Public Schools says all ideas and input will be welcome when the discussions start in January 2023.