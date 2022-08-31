Eagle County School District asks residents to take in teachers due to rising housing prices

Eagle County Schools is asking homeowners to take in teachers looking for housing.

The district currently holds the master lease to 37 rental units under construction in Edwards and is soon breaking ground on 12 units available for purchase in Eagle. However, 50 employees are on a wait list for housing and Superintendent Philip Qualman said in the letter that educators turn down job offers in the county daily because of the inability to secure housing.

As a result, Qualman says there are many vacant positions in the district and schools are "stressed to capacity."

The base salary for teachers in Eagle County is $47,160, which ranks in the top 10 in terms of base salary for teachers. Qualman says that using a target of 30% of gross income for housing, a budget for a 1-bedroom rental should be about $1,180. Qualman says that figure is well below the average rate in Eagle County.

In urging homeowners to take in teachers, the district says that all candidates are thoroughly vetted and undergo a background check. If a teacher leaves before a lease runs out, ECSS would fill the vacancy and maintain payment. Landlords would receive timely payment directly from the district.

If you live in Eagle County and you're interested in housing a teacher, you're asked to email housing-group@eagleschools.net for more information.