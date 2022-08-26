'Makes me worry': Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools closing 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school.

"It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said.

Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children.

"We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe."

The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers. Enrollments are declining sharply. The district, which remains the state's second-largest, has the capacity to serve 96,000 students in traditional district-managed schools. There are currently 69,000. There are 49 schools with fewer than 250 children and/or a building capacity utilization of under 60%. The district has 10,600 open seats. Some of that is attributable to the growth of charter schools. But the population of school-aged children in Jefferson County has declined by over 29,000 between 2000 and 2020.

COVID appears to have had an effect as well. The state saw a drop of 30,000 students who did not enroll in K-12 schools after COVID. The State Department of Education indicates Jefferson County dropped more than 5000 students between 2019 and 2022.

Emory, Peck, Thomson, Campbell, Peiffer, Colorow, Green Mountain, Bergen Meadow K-2, Molholm, Glennon Heights, Parr, Sheridan Green, Witt, Vivian, Wilmore Davis, and Kullerstrand Elementary are the 16 schools on the list of schools recommended for consolidation.

Also complicating the situation is the cost of housing and where families are choosing to live.

"We really hope that he can go to it. You know it's part of the reason we moved into this neighborhood," said father Ian Forget about his 4-year-old son who he had planned would attend Colorow Elementary. Colorow also made the list. The district chose 16 lower-grade schools. There will be a vote by the school board on Nov. 10 after a public comment period in October. But it will be an up or down vote for all 16.

"I understand why they're doing it, somewhat but also aren't smaller class sizes more beneficial for the students?" asked Forget.

"We are not alone and I believe that we will be seeing other districts who are going to be facing the same challenge," said district superintendent Tracy Dorland. "Nobody wanted to close schools," she added.

"It's emotional because you care about the people that are working in our schools. They care about the student's families in our schools. At the same time if we don't make the tough decisions we're not doing right by our employees' families or our students."

The district says the non-probationary teachers will have employment for a year after the closings, which are expected in the Spring.

"Licensed educators may seek ongoing mutual consent positions rather than being placed into a position for one year," said a district presentation.

JeffCo will look at secondary schools starting next year and come up with recommendations in about a year. The district still remains tens of millions short on its budget and will be looking at other cuts as well.

Two schools had already been closed over the past two years including Fitzmorris Elementary in Arvada. Across the street mom Shanna Stief noted how quiet things have been.

"There used to be kids and parents coming three times a day and now it's very silent. Like there's nobody."

She drives three children who used to walk to school to another school in Arvada.

"It's a comfort knowing that they're that close. But then it gets shut down and you got to go elsewhere, which is farther. Makes you worry."