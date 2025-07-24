More than 120,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled over faulty passenger headrests

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling 121,398 Jeep Grand Cherokees over faulty second-row headrests that may not lock in the upright position, increasing the risk of injury to passengers, according to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"A head restraint that is folded forward may increase the risk of injury to seat occupants in certain types of crashes," the notice states.

The recall affects certain 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles. To fix the problem, owners of recalled vehicles can take their Jeep Grand Cherokee to their local dealer, who will inspect and if necessary replace both second-row seat head restraints for free.

Vehicle owner notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 5. Owners may contact customer service at FCA US (also known as Stellantis North America) at 1-800-853-1403. Stallentis' number for this recall is 20C.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-472.

Stellantis also recalled more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees in January because of a defect that causes the vehicles to lose power and impede parking.