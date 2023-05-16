Stellantis recalls 132,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs over fire hazard

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling roughly 132,000 of its Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicles because an electrical issue in the hatch poses a fire hazard, federal safety regulators said Tuesday.

Michigan automaker Fiat Chrysler said that some Jeep Cherokee models made between 2014 and 2016 may have an electrical short in their power liftgate module that could cause the vehicles to catch fire whether the engine is running or not, according to a recall from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). No reports of accidents or injuries tied to the recall have been reported.

A power liftgate is a motorized hatch found on most SUVs that opens and closes electronically at the press of a button. The liftgate module on the recalled Jeep Cherokee cars has a weak spot that could allow water to leak inside, recall documents state.

Owners of recalled models should park their vehicle outside and away from structures, as the cars might unexpectedly go up in flames, potentially causing injury to people outside the vehicle as well as property damage, the recall states. The company said it's working on a solution for the power lift, but didn't give a timeline on when the fix would be available.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30, 2023.

New recall supersedes the last

The vehicles now under recall are the same models that Chrysler recalled in 2015 because of electrical corrosion caused by water leaking into the module. Vehicles repaired under the prior recall will still need to be taken in for the new repair once it's available.

Fiat Chrysler said it began investigating the power liftgate module in January 2022 after receiving increased reports of cargo compartment fires in the 2014 and 2015 models. By April 2023, Fiat Chrysler had recorded 50 customer assistance records about problems with Jeep Cherokees, the company said in its recall documents.

Any Jeep Cherokee owner impacted by the recall who paid out of pocket to have the issue fixed can submit a receipt for the work done and get reimbursed by Fiat Chrysler.

Jeep Cherokee owners with questions can contact Fiat Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 and mention the recall number 49A. Owners may also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or text 1-800-424-9153, or visit NHTSA.gov/recalls.