Nearly four months since a fall during a high-angle rescue training operation in Colorado, a West Metro Fire firefighter/paramedic has returned home from the hospital.

West Metro Fire

Jarrod Leonard was discharged from Craig Hospital on Wednesday and greeted by other firefighters from his Truck 14 crew. He then stopped at West Metro Station 10 to see more colleagues.

Leonard was injured when he took a 50-foot fall on July 29. It happened during technical rope rescue training in the western part of the Denver metro area near Morrison.

The firefighter and paramedic first received care at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and then underwent neurological rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in early September.

West Metro Fire posted the following message of thanks in announcing Leonard's release: "Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Anthony who cared for Jarrod in those first critical weeks, and to the doctors, therapists, nurses, and staff at Craig who worked with him through months of rehab. To our community and fellow first responders, thank you for checking in, sending messages and thinking of Jarrod and his family throughout his recovery."