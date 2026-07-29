Colorado firefighter critically injured during technical rescue training exercise
A firefighter with West Metro Fire Rescue was critically injured during a training exercise on Wednesday. According to WMFR, the firefighter fell and was injured during a technical rescue training exercise shortly after 11 a.m.
The firefighter was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS Colorado that the incident happened during training at Morrison Road and South Rooney Road.
What happened leading up to the fall is being investigated.