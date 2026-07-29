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Colorado firefighter critically injured during technical rescue training exercise

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A firefighter with West Metro Fire Rescue was critically injured during a training exercise on Wednesday. According to WMFR, the firefighter fell and was injured during a technical rescue training exercise shortly after 11 a.m. 

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A South Metro Fire Rescue crew was at the scene off Morrison Road where a West Metro firefighter was critically injured during a training exercise on Wednesday. CBS

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS Colorado that the incident happened during training at Morrison Road and South Rooney Road.

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Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were at the scene where a West Metro firefighter was injured during a training exercise.  CBS

What happened leading up to the fall is being investigated. 

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