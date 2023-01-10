Denver fire lieutenant fired over what superiors say were racist comments

A Denver fire lieutenant was fired after his superiors say he was repeatedly making racist comments to his coworkers.

CBS

Jared Russo now has an online fundraiser set up asking for help to pay legal fees to fight his termination.

Other firefighters allegedly called Russo "The Racist Rover" who made things uncomfortable for them during their shifts. Many reported that he would talk nonstop and at times said slaves that came to America were lucky, and that the Holocaust never happened.

Russo says the comments were meant as jokes.