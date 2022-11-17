Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic

Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the governor's office confirmed in a press release.

According to Polis' office, he had been testing regularly due to a known exposure. The governor is fully vaccinated, and was asymptomatic as of the morning time.

Polis is expected to work from home until he is no longer contagious, which will be 5 days if he remains asymptomatic.

The governor tested positive for COVID-19 previously along with First Gentleman Marlon Reis back in November 2020.