Advertise With Us

Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the governor's office confirmed in a press release.

Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the governor's office confirmed in a press release.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On