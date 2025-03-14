Popular Japanese home goods chain to open five locations in Colorado

A popular Japanese home goods chain known for its affordability will be opening five locations in Colorado in 2025. These are the first Daiso locations to come to the state.

The low-cost retailer carries a vast array of Japanese-inspired goods covering everything from kitchen items to toys, gardening supplies, stationery, beauty products, Japanese snacks and more. Daiso USA COO Jack Williams said customers have loved having new and unique options for shopping.

"It's been so long in U.S. retail where there's been a physical store that almost wasn't just a repeat of what I could get somewhere else. And so, customers are reacting and they're rewarding us with their loyalty, which we appreciate. But it's been very, very fun."

The company was founded in the 1970s as a 100 Yen shop (similar to a western Dollar Store). Williams said as they've expanded into the global market, quality has remained a priority for the company.

"I have personally seen the owner of the company, President Yano-san, come over and some flower pots were cracked, and someone explained to him that it was happening in shipping. And by the end of the day, everything was pulled off (the shelves.) We're not going to sell something that's bad quality," said Williams. "This is what they're all about. They're doing this for all the right reasons," said Williams.

The family-owned company is a staple in Japan for daily necessities and hobby items. When President Seiji Yano inherited the company after his father retired, Daiso became a global retailer. The company operates over 6,000 stores worldwide, 150 of which are located in the United States.

Fort Collins Daiso Daiso USA

In 2025, Daiso will open five locations in Colorado, offering specials at each grand opening. On Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 customers to spend at least $30 will receive an exclusive goodie bag. A coupon promotion will also be available all weekend long.

The first store opens Saturday in Fort Collins. Later this month, the first of two locations will open in Aurora. Both locations will offer around 7,500 square feet of space.

The Pavilions in Fort Collins

4300 South College Ave., Suite 18

Grand opening March 15-16

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday

Village on the Park in Aurora

2353 South Havana St., #D16

Grand opening March 22-23

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday

Cherry Knolls in Centennial

6770 S. University Blvd.

Opens April 12

Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora

23901 E Orchard Rd, Unit E

Opens Aug. 9

Northridge Shopping Center in Arvada

7821 Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 18

Opens Dec. 13

In April, a special 11,000-square-foot combination store will open in Centennial. One of Yano's new brands, Standard Products, was designed to create a standard for the quality of an item, said Williams. Centennial's store will be one of only four Daiso in the U.S. to offer a Standard Products 'store within a store.'

A second Daiso location will open in Aurora this summer. The fifth and final store is tentatively scheduled to open in Arvada this December.