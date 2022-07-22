Watch CBS News
James Moore accused of attacking 75-year-old woman in Boulder

By Danielle Chavira

Boulder Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed a violently attack on a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight. Police say the attacked happened at 12:45 p.m. on July 21 on the bike path near Arapahoe and 13th Streets.

Investigators say a man walked up to a couple, grabbed the woman by her hair and threw her to the ground - unprovoked.

People nearby who saw what happened rushed to pull the suspect off of the victim and detain him until officers arrived. They identify him as 24-year-old James Moore. Police say Moore is not known to the Boulder area and has no local address.

Moore was taken to the hospital on a medical hold. He now faces a charge of assault on an at-risk adult.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this crime or has information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/

