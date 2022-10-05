Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting of Kevin Piaskowski being charged as adult

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting on I-70 and Quebec Street
Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting on I-70 and Quebec Street 00:27

The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. 

kevin-piaskowski.jpg
CBS

The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.

jameel-james-denver-da-copy.jpg
Denver DA

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  

fatal-i-70-shooting-crash.jpg
eminthrv/Reddit

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene. Investigators are working to determine if the occupants of that vehicle are connected to the shooting suspect. 

He is facing charges of first-degree murder. 

Piaskowski's finance, Tamra, gave CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas this statement, which reads in part, "There is not enough justice or anything that will ever bring Kevin back to me. He was an amazing man, discovering who he was and blossoming every day. No more slow mornings, coffee and breakfast dates, ice cream runs, and playing with the pups. The little things are gone. Everything is gone. His life was stripped away from him and cut to short. It was stolen. This shouldn't have happened."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.