Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting of Kevin Piaskowski being charged as adult

The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31.

The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene. Investigators are working to determine if the occupants of that vehicle are connected to the shooting suspect.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Piaskowski's finance, Tamra, gave CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas this statement, which reads in part, "There is not enough justice or anything that will ever bring Kevin back to me. He was an amazing man, discovering who he was and blossoming every day. No more slow mornings, coffee and breakfast dates, ice cream runs, and playing with the pups. The little things are gone. Everything is gone. His life was stripped away from him and cut to short. It was stolen. This shouldn't have happened."