Jackknifed semi spills vanilla extract on Colorado's I-70

A jackknifed semi spilled vanilla extract on I-70 in Wheat Ridge, west of Denver early Friday morning. According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the accident happened in the westbound lanes at Kipling Street.

Police said after the crash happened about 3 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed during the accident investigation and cleanup. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Kipling.

Investigators said there were no reported injuries.

The semi truck spilled vanilla extract which is flammable, according to police. Crews worked to cleanup the spill.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes during the closure and all lanes of I-70 had reopened in time for the morning commute.

Friday morning was a First Alert Weather Day as snow continued to fall across the Denver metro area, creating slick conditions in some spots.

What caused the accident is being investigated.