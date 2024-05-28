Issue on aircraft forces plane that left from Denver International Airport to divert to Colorado Springs

Issue on aircraft forces plane that left from DEN to divert to COS

An issue on a passenger plane in Colorado led to a flight diversion on Monday.

A Southwest Airlines flight left from Denver International Airport and was headed to Tampa, Florida. But then officials said they were made aware of an issue with the aircraft. The plan was then diverted to Colorado Springs Airport.

All of the passengers were able to safely get off the plane and they were taken by bus to the terminal.