Watch CBS News
Local News

Issue on aircraft forces plane that left from Denver International Airport to divert to Colorado Springs

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Issue on aircraft forces plane that left from DEN to divert to COS
Issue on aircraft forces plane that left from DEN to divert to COS 00:20

An issue on a passenger plane in Colorado led to a flight diversion on Monday.

plane.jpg
CBS

A Southwest Airlines flight left from Denver International Airport and was headed to Tampa, Florida. But then officials said they were made aware of an issue with the aircraft. The plan was then diverted to Colorado Springs Airport.

All of the passengers were able to safely get off the plane and they were taken by bus to the terminal.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 9:01 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.