Irene Lonnie Martinez accused of leaving deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene.

LAKEWOOD POLICE

According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital.

Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.

Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail.

Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.