Coloradan adds special symbol for invisible disabilities to license, says it has helped him feel understood

It's a symbol meant to protect and empower thousands of Coloradans, yet most people don't even know it exists.

State of Colorado

Printed on state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards, the Invisible Disabilities symbol has been available since 2022. It's a small icon that can be voluntarily added to a person's ID to signify they live with a disability that isn't immediately visible such as PTSD, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, or learning disabilities.

Despite its availability, awareness of the symbol remains low. That lack of recognition is exactly why Peter Hancock chose to add the symbol to his Colorado driver's license.

"That's one of the biggest things about invisible disability," Hancock said. "You can look good from the outside. Everything looks great."

Diagnosed with learning disabilities in second grade, Hancock said communication has always been a challenge. He often struggles to clearly express thoughts that make sense in his head, a disconnect that can lead to confusion or unfair judgment.

"Having this [symbol] on my driver's license has given me a validation," Hancock said. "When you have a validated symbol, it helps them understand this is a legitimate, validated person that needs help or communicating a little bit differently."

Peter Hancock CBS

Hancock said he's used the symbol in airports, courtrooms, and even while shopping. It's a simple visual cue that can shift how someone living with an invisible disability is treated.

"I think it's hard when we have a society of if it's not seen, it doesn't exist, and to have a validation of something that can be invisible does exist gave me less doubt," he said.

Wayne Connell, founder and CEO of the Invisible Disabilities Association, helped create the symbol and advocated for its inclusion on Colorado IDs. He said the goal is to give people a way to communicate their needs without having to explain or justify their condition.

Wayne Connell CBS

"It's the chronic pain, it's the diabetes, it's the MS, it's PTSD, it's all those things that we don't understand, that we can't see," Connell said. "Because people aren't using an assistive device or wheelchair or crutches or a cane or something like that, and it's misunderstood."

Connell emphasized that not everyone with an invisible disability needs or wants to use the symbol. But for those who do, he said it can be a powerful tool.

"If you need it, go get it," Connell said. "That's why it's called a voluntary symbol. But it's important for people to have that visible view of their illness or disability."

He also shared that 27% of adults in the U.S. have a disability, and 57% live with a chronic illness -- both considered invisible disabilities. In Colorado, that translates to more than 1.5 million people who could benefit from the symbol, even in everyday situations or places.

"If you go to the zoo, you can actually get in a companion, someone come along and help you," he said. "It just brings that legitimacy … But it's not a legitimacy. The symbol does not tell you what it is, so it still needs somebody to have the conversation, to say, you know, I need help."

A small symbol making a big difference, and Hancock is proud to show it.

"I think most people with disabilities would choose not to have that disability on a normal life. But guess what? We're born, how we're born," he said. "Let's take advantage of our strengths and weaknesses but not be ashamed of them. That's what I hope to empower other people with, because I've hidden [my disability]. I've been embarrassed with it for years, and I'd rather show that being out there you can be incredibly successful."

To add the Invisible Disabilities symbol to a Colorado driver's license or state ID, individuals must:

Submit a completed application through the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Provide medical documentation from a licensed healthcare provider verifying their condition

The symbol is free to add and does not affect driving privileges or legal status. For more information or to apply, visit coloradodmv.gov or the Invisible Disabilities Association's website at invisibledisabilities.org.

Learn more at the DMV FAQ page.