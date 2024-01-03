Colorado investigators believe burglary suspect started house fire that killed 2 dogs in Adams County

Investigators in Adams County believe a burglary suspect started a fire that killed two dogs. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of W. 80th Avenue just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A house fire was allegedly started by a burglar in Adams County. CBS

The burglary suspect was taken into custody and treated for possible smoke inhalation and burns. All residents were outside of the home when the fire started.

Two dogs died in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect is connected to other burglaries in the area.